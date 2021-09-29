Jonas Siegenthaler looking forward to DC return, credits Brooks Orpik as role model

The Washington Capitals traded Jonas Siegenthaler to the New Jersey Devils for a third-round pick at last season’s trade deadline. Siegenthaler had asked the Caps to try and find a new home for him after Zdeno Chara’s arrival in DC saw the young Swiss defender sitting in the press box for a majority of games. In one of the games Siegenthaler played in, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette utilized him as a seventh defenseman and put him through the indignity of playing only one shift.

Now, Siegenthaler will be making his first return to the District since the move. The Devils are playing the Capitals in their preseason debut Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

“It’s kind of special to go back to Washington,” Siegenthaler said speaking to New Jersey media. “I’m looking forward to playing them tonight. I think we’re well prepared.”

The 24-year-old defender labels himself as “one of the older guys in the lineup” which is a stark shift compared to what he was used to while with the Capitals.

“I was by far one of the youngest guys in the lineup in Washington,” Siegenthaler said. “Especially in the D-corps, I talked to everybody because everybody had so much experience. My start in Washington I played with Brooks Orpik. He’s been in the league for such a long time. He was able to help me out a lot. I talked with Carly, John Carlson, a lot. They’re all great guys off the ice, on the ice, and they’re happy to help the young guys.”

Siegenthaler would continue to praise Orpik, the once elder statesman on the Caps blueline who is now in the team’s Player Development Department.

“Orpik was such a pro off the ice, on the ice,” Seigenthaler said. “He would come in first and leave the rink last. He was always working on something, working on his body, working on his game, and I just watched him and talked with him. If there’s a good role model to pick, I would pick Brooks Orpik for sure.”

Siegenthaler has started New Jersey’s camp paired often with PK Subban but tonight will be playing on the top pair next to Damon Severson.

Screenshot: New Jersey Devils