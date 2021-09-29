Home / News / Highlights from the Capitals’ 5-4 preseason loss to the Devils

Highlights from the Capitals’ 5-4 preseason loss to the Devils

By Ian Oland

September 29, 2021 7:12 pm

The Washington Capitals lost to the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in their second game of the preseason.

John Carlson scored twice for the Capitals while Hendrix Lapierre collected another two assists. The Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick now has four points in his first two professional games.

Ilya Samsonov surrendered two goals in the third period, his only action of the game. Dawson Mercer beat him from no angle while Nico Hischier deked past him with a little over a minute to go in the third for the game-winning goal. Michal Kempny was no the ice for the Devils’ first two goals of the night. It was Kemps’ first NHL game since early 2020 due to injury.

The Capitals and Devils held a shootout after the game, which the Devils also won. With the loss, the Capitals fell to 0-2 in the preseason.

Capitals lines

This flow pic.

Yegor Sharangovich. Burns Kempny. What a goal. 1-0 NJD.

Hockey forward John Carlson scores a shorty. 🤷

This goal was elite as hell.

Evgeny Kuznetsov: penalty killer

Terrible TO by Kempny. Jack Hughes gives Devils 2-1 lead.

Carly’s got two. Tie game.

Alex Holtz with a beauty. 3-2 NJD.

A TJ Oshie breakaway goal. Off the post and in. 3-3.

Vecchione gives the Caps a 4-3 lead.

Devils tie. Dawson Mercer finds a hole on Sammy short-side. 4-4.

Samsonov’s gotta stop shots like these.

Nico Hischier gives the Devils the win 5-4 late in the third on the PP.

