Highlights from the Capitals’ 5-4 preseason loss to the Devils

The Washington Capitals lost to the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in their second game of the preseason.

John Carlson scored twice for the Capitals while Hendrix Lapierre collected another two assists. The Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick now has four points in his first two professional games.

Ilya Samsonov surrendered two goals in the third period, his only action of the game. Dawson Mercer beat him from no angle while Nico Hischier deked past him with a little over a minute to go in the third for the game-winning goal. Michal Kempny was no the ice for the Devils’ first two goals of the night. It was Kemps’ first NHL game since early 2020 due to injury.

The Capitals and Devils held a shootout after the game, which the Devils also won. With the loss, the Capitals fell to 0-2 in the preseason.

Capitals lines

Tonight's lines for #CapsDevils: Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Mantha

Protas – Lapierre – Oshie

Jonsson-Fjallby – McMichael – Vecchione

Gersich – Pinho – Clark Alexeyev – Carlson

Kempny – Iorio

Irwin – Jensen Fucale

Samsonov — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 29, 2021

This flow pic.

Yegor Sharangovich. Burns Kempny. What a goal. 1-0 NJD.

Yegormygod. 🤯 🚨: Sharangovich

🍎: Holtz

🍏: Okhotiuk#NJDevils | US 1, THEM 0 pic.twitter.com/lnNrX1h1oa — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 29, 2021

Hockey forward John Carlson scores a shorty. 🤷

Carly said 'I got this' pic.twitter.com/6nuxxJiJvF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 29, 2021

This goal was elite as hell.

Evgeny Kuznetsov: penalty killer

Kuznetsov was out for the final 31 seconds of that PK. Capitals tried that 2-3 seasons ago, but it didn't take then. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 29, 2021

Terrible TO by Kempny. Jack Hughes gives Devils 2-1 lead.

Mr. Steal Yo Puck (and put it in the net) pic.twitter.com/0p83Y5lhes — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 30, 2021

Carly’s got two. Tie game.

Alex Holtz with a beauty. 3-2 NJD.

That's a Holtz rocket 🚀 pic.twitter.com/HXEYuWcU9a — Devils on MSG (@DevilsMSGN) September 30, 2021

A TJ Oshie breakaway goal. Off the post and in. 3-3.

Vecchione gives the Caps a 4-3 lead.

Devils tie. Dawson Mercer finds a hole on Sammy short-side. 4-4.

Dawson finds a little creek. pic.twitter.com/LXwV9FXppN — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 30, 2021

Samsonov’s gotta stop shots like these.

Nico Hischier gives the Devils the win 5-4 late in the third on the PP.