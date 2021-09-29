Highlights from the Capitals’ 5-4 preseason loss to the Devils

The Washington Capitals lost to the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in their second game of the preseason.
John Carlson scored twice for the Capitals while Hendrix Lapierre collected another two assists. The Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick now has four points in his first two professional games.
Ilya Samsonov surrendered two goals in the third period, his only action of the game. Dawson Mercer beat him from no angle while Nico Hischier deked past him with a little over a minute to go in the third for the game-winning goal. Michal Kempny was no the ice for the Devils’ first two goals of the night. It was Kemps’ first NHL game since early 2020 due to injury.
The Capitals and Devils held a shootout after the game, which the Devils also won. With the loss, the Capitals fell to 0-2 in the preseason.
Capitals lines
Tonight's lines for #CapsDevils:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Mantha
Protas – Lapierre – Oshie
Jonsson-Fjallby – McMichael – Vecchione
Gersich – Pinho – Clark
Alexeyev – Carlson
Kempny – Iorio
Irwin – Jensen
Fucale
Samsonov
This flow pic.
HOLY 🥬 ALERT pic.twitter.com/70Uz3aWOBH
Yegor Sharangovich. Burns Kempny. What a goal. 1-0 NJD.
Yegormygod. 🤯
🚨: Sharangovich
🍎: Holtz
🍏: Okhotiuk#NJDevils | US 1, THEM 0 pic.twitter.com/lnNrX1h1oa
Hockey forward John Carlson scores a shorty. 🤷
Carly said 'I got this' pic.twitter.com/6nuxxJiJvF
This goal was elite as hell.
Evgeny Kuznetsov: penalty killer
Kuznetsov was out for the final 31 seconds of that PK.
Capitals tried that 2-3 seasons ago, but it didn't take then.
Terrible TO by Kempny. Jack Hughes gives Devils 2-1 lead.
Mr. Steal Yo Puck (and put it in the net) pic.twitter.com/0p83Y5lhes
Carly’s got two. Tie game.
Anotha one! *️⃣7️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/6EWJXORZWA
Alex Holtz with a beauty. 3-2 NJD.
That's a Holtz rocket 🚀 pic.twitter.com/HXEYuWcU9a
A TJ Oshie breakaway goal. Off the post and in. 3-3.
𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 pic.twitter.com/wwQaoosQKe
Vecchione gives the Caps a 4-3 lead.
Caps on 🔝 pic.twitter.com/ZEPEyg7pEm
Devils tie. Dawson Mercer finds a hole on Sammy short-side. 4-4.
Dawson finds a little creek. pic.twitter.com/LXwV9FXppN
Samsonov’s gotta stop shots like these.
Nico Hischier gives the Devils the win 5-4 late in the third on the PP.
niCo with a capital C. pic.twitter.com/Sk8H1QXe2N
