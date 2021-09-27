DoPS: Dylan McIlrath will have hearing for his headshot on Steven Fogarty

Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety today for his Illegal Check to the Head on Boston’s Steven Fogarty.

Fogarty left the game and did not return. McIlrath was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct from officials.

Washington’s Dylan McIlrath will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on Boston’s Steven Fogarty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 27, 2021

WE ARE BACK BABY pic.twitter.com/8XCBj5FmVA — Aidan  (@AidanNYR) September 27, 2021

McIlrath delivered the head hit in the third period of the Capitals’ first preseason game on Sunday. As Fogarty stopped skating and tried to sidestep the hit, McIlrath caught him in the head with his right arm.

Dylan McIlrath gets 5 and a game. Doesn't look good for Fogarty #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/MgCOI6L2L8 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) September 26, 2021

According to the NHL, a hearing is conducted by phone if “any Supplemental Discipline from an infraction will result in (a) five game (suspension) or less or a fine of more than $5,000.”

McIlrath, 6-5, 231-pound behemoth, has spent parts of six seasons in the NHL since 2013 when he made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers. The Capitals signed McIlrath over the offseason to bring some snarl on the backend after the Capitals lost Brenden Dillon via a salary dump and Zdeno Chara to free agency.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB