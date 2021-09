Ryan Reaves is teaching his Rangers teammates how to fight four days into Training Camp

The New York Rangers didn’t acquire Ryan Reaves because of Tom Wilson, according to Ryan Reaves, but I’m getting more and more skeptical by the hour.

Saturday, the Rangers posted an update of what Reaves was doing in camp.

He was teaching his new teammates how to fight.

The Rangers shared a video of Reaves giving Russian forward Vitali Kravtsov the ins and outs of face-punching.

Former Ranger Matt Beleskey told the winger to ignore the lesson and commented on the post, “@kravtsov93 you just keep sending backhand sauce seam on the pp kid.”

"Okay when someone Tom Wilsons like this, you gotta Tom Wilson like that, unless they Tom Wilson from this side. Got it? Okay good. By the way this has nothing to do with Tom Wilson" https://t.co/eLlJSHCLyM — Ryan Deem (@Ryan_Deem) September 25, 2021

The Rangers have been very focused on team toughness since a May 3 game that saw them get into a line brawl with the Capitals and Tom Wilson. The Rangers were never the same after that game. They cleaned house after the season and added several players who are more known for their jabs and haymakers than goals and assists. The good news is that the Rangers and Capitals don’t have to wait long to address any leftover bad feelings. They play each other on Opening Night where there is likely to be more hockey violence.

“There’s a big spotlight on that game,” Wilson said recently. “That’s what makes sports great. The rivalries. The emotion. The passion.”

In conclusion, the Rangers aren’t obsessed with Tom Wilson, but Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson

