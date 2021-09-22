The 10 best photos the Capitals shared from Media Day

The Washington Capitals are officially back, you guys!
The team held Media Day on Wednesday – its first official day of 2021 Training Camp. The team and its partners, such as NBC Sports Washington, took video and photos for future game broadcasts and promotions.
The Capitals shared a bunch of media throughout the day.
Here were our favorite posts.
#10 – Kuzy: Part hockey player, part depressed hype man
On their Instagram Story, the Capitals posted a video of Evgeny Kuznetsov tapping a Let’s Go Caps! drum. But he did it with the Least Amount of Enthusiasm Ever. Leave it to the professionals, Kuzy.
PS – Yes, we know this is technically not a picture, but it was too good not to share.
#9 – TJ’s <3 eyes for Tom
Tom Wilson is one of the most attractive men in hockey and even fellow #RightSide’er TJ Oshie can’t help but be put under a spell near the Capitals’ Dreamboat. Us too, TJ. Us too.
#8 – Mikey can’t hear you
Probably because he will be unfortunately starting the season in Hershey, but we’ll cheer really loud from here. Maybe he’ll hear??
#7 – Srs Carl
I just wanted to find an excuse to post the lettuce. Behold this fantastic flow.
#6 – Hey, wait a second! How did this get in here???
I must have copied and pasted the wrong photo or something.
#5 – Kempny’s man bun
In this economy????
#4 – Infinitely-skating Happy Ovi
This is what I imagine Pure Happiness is. Skating infinitely with a puck, scoring all the goals.
#3 – Carlov
I guess this means they’re going to be the first pairing again, doesn’t it?
#2 – Backvechkin
Two Hall of Famers, at least in my opinion, who just love each other.
#1 – Tom and Teej’s butt taps
They should indeed hang this in The Louvre.
Bonus! Fancy drone footage.
Take an eagle's-eye view of Media Day!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Z6JeXpC62S
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 22, 2021
Headline photo: Jeff Moore. Shout out to the Caps Hockey Academy 12U White team!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On