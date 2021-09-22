The 10 best photos the Capitals shared from Media Day

The Washington Capitals are officially back, you guys!

The team held Media Day on Wednesday – its first official day of 2021 Training Camp. The team and its partners, such as NBC Sports Washington, took video and photos for future game broadcasts and promotions.

The Capitals shared a bunch of media throughout the day.

Here were our favorite posts.

#10 – Kuzy: Part hockey player, part depressed hype man

On their Instagram Story, the Capitals posted a video of Evgeny Kuznetsov tapping a Let’s Go Caps! drum. But he did it with the Least Amount of Enthusiasm Ever. Leave it to the professionals, Kuzy.

PS – Yes, we know this is technically not a picture, but it was too good not to share.

#9 – TJ’s <3 eyes for Tom

Tom Wilson is one of the most attractive men in hockey and even fellow #RightSide’er TJ Oshie can’t help but be put under a spell near the Capitals’ Dreamboat. Us too, TJ. Us too.

#8 – Mikey can’t hear you

Probably because he will be unfortunately starting the season in Hershey, but we’ll cheer really loud from here. Maybe he’ll hear??

#7 – Srs Carl

I just wanted to find an excuse to post the lettuce. Behold this fantastic flow.

#6 – Hey, wait a second! How did this get in here???

I must have copied and pasted the wrong photo or something.

#5 – Kempny’s man bun

In this economy????

#4 – Infinitely-skating Happy Ovi

This is what I imagine Pure Happiness is. Skating infinitely with a puck, scoring all the goals.

#3 – Carlov

I guess this means they’re going to be the first pairing again, doesn’t it?

#2 – Backvechkin

Two Hall of Famers, at least in my opinion, who just love each other.

#1 – Tom and Teej’s butt taps

They should indeed hang this in The Louvre.

Bonus! Fancy drone footage.

Headline photo: Jeff Moore. Shout out to the Caps Hockey Academy 12U White team!