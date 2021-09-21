Washington Capitals release 2021 Training Camp roster and schedule

The Washington Capitals announced their 54-man roster ahead of the start of 2021 Training Camp on Thursday.

The roster consists of 30 forwards, 18 defensemen, and six goalies. The players will be broken up initially into two squads (Group A and Group B) for skates.

Here’s a first look at the rosters, both alphabetical and by group.

The team also provided the schedule of its first week of camp.

According to the team, this year’s Training Camp will last 20 days. The team will play six preseason games against three different opponents before with the NHL regular season officially starts on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The team’s final roster is believed to be due the day before. The Capitals’ season opener will be against the New York Rangers on Oct. 13.

Here’s the press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Schedule and Roster ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will begin their 2021-22 Training Camp, presented by MedStar Health, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 23, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. This marks the Capitals’ 15th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge. Fans attending Caps practices will be required to comply with all applicable regulations and recommendations issued by the Arlington County health authorities. Fans will be required to wear masks for all Capitals practices at MedStar Capitals Iceplex regardless of vaccination status. Washington’s training camp will include 30 forwards, 18 defensemen, and six goalies, and will be broken up into two squads (Group A and Group B) and their schedules will vary. During the training camp and to begin the 2021-22 season, select players and head coach Peter Laviolette will be available to the media in a scrum format outside the Caps locker room following their on and off-ice sessions. Those media members seeking specific players should check with the Capitals media relations department in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as it will likely change daily. Laviolette will be made available to the media following the final on-ice session of each day. … The Capitals complete training camp roster and schedule through the first week is listed below. Training camp will last 20 days with the NHL regular season beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Capitals will open the season against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB