Toronto-based NHL fan designs incredible Dark Mode jerseys for all 32 teams

By Ian Oland
From August 13 to September 13, Boyan Demchuk — a Toronto-based producer, designer, and video editor — released a new jersey design concept for every team in the NHL. Entitled the DARKOUT jersey series, Boyan made every club’s jersey color either black or an overexaggerated dark shade of its brand color. Then utilizing stripes, high-contrast colors, and sometimes neon, Boyan tried to use parts of the franchise or city’s history to come up with creative, memorable solutions.
Several highlights include the Florida Panthers (Miami Vice colors), Toronto Maple Leafs (logo includes Needle), and the Calgary Flames (gradient stripe on chest). Boyan’s DARKOUT Capitals sweater includes the team’s Weagle logo on the crest and utilizes jersey concepts from the team’s navy blue third jersey from last season.
Boyan tells RMNB that the Dallas Stars’ blackout jersey from last season was what motivated his series. His designs are presented below with permission.
Follow him on Instagram for more designs.
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets
Colorado Avalanche
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
Seattle Kraken
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
What jersey concepts are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.
Photo: @boyan.demchuk
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On