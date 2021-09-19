Toronto-based NHL fan designs incredible Dark Mode jerseys for all 32 teams

From August 13 to September 13, Boyan Demchuk — a Toronto-based producer, designer, and video editor — released a new jersey design concept for every team in the NHL. Entitled the DARKOUT jersey series, Boyan made every club’s jersey color either black or an overexaggerated dark shade of its brand color. Then utilizing stripes, high-contrast colors, and sometimes neon, Boyan tried to use parts of the franchise or city’s history to come up with creative, memorable solutions.

Several highlights include the Florida Panthers (Miami Vice colors), Toronto Maple Leafs (logo includes Needle), and the Calgary Flames (gradient stripe on chest). Boyan’s DARKOUT Capitals sweater includes the team’s Weagle logo on the crest and utilizes jersey concepts from the team’s navy blue third jersey from last season.

Boyan tells RMNB that the Dallas Stars’ blackout jersey from last season was what motivated his series. His designs are presented below with permission.

Follow him on Instagram for more designs.

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

Photo: @boyan.demchuk