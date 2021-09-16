Washington Capitals to be featured on national TV 13 times during 2021-22 season

The NHL announced the broadcasting schedule of its new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, on Thursday.

The Washington Capitals will land on national TV 13 times next season, including its Opening Night game against the New York Rangers on October 13.

The Capitals-Rangers game will be air on TNT. NBC Sports Washington is not expected to carry the game locally.

The Capitals will also play two games each on national TV against Eastern Conference rivals Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Boston. The second game against the Penguins in April will be aired on network TV (ABC).

Here’s the full press release from the Washington Capitals:

Washington Capitals 2021-22 National TV Broadcast Schedule ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will have 13 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, the National Hockey League announced today. The broadcast includes one game on ABC, three on ESPN, four on ESPN+/Hulu and five on TNT. Information regarding the Capitals' local broadcast schedule with NBC Sports Washington will be announced at a later date.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB