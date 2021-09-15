Seattle Kraken jerseys now available to purchase

Four hundred and twenty days after the Seattle Kraken released the design of their inaugural jersey, the team is finally making them available to the public.

Kraken jerseys, both home and away, can be purchased exclusively on NHLShop.com for the next five days. They went live at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Seattle Kraken feature three former Capitals on their 2021-22 debuting team: Philipp Grubauer #31, Connor Carrick #58, and Marcus Johansson #90.

All Philipp Grubauer jerseys and Kraken merch, such as shirseys, are available here. If you’d like to customize your own Kraken jersey, you can do so through this link.

Authentic (Adidas) and replica (Fanatics) jerseys are available. Authentic Pro jerseys come in men’s and women’s blanks, custom jerseys, and player name home and away jerseys. The Fanatics Branded Breakaway jerseys will be presold in men’s and women’s home and away blanks. Everything else will go live once it is in stock.

Kraken jerseys are expected to be a very popular buy today as fans across the NHL have shown a great appreciation for the team’s identity and design. So if you’re interested in purchasing one of their first edition sweaters, don’t wait long. Certain sizes and players could sell out quickly.

Browse Seattle Kraken jerseys here.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.