Minnesota Wild release design of Winter Classic jersey and it’s a beaut

The Minnesota Wild will host this season’s Winter Classic at the home of the Minnesota Twins, Target Field, and take on the St. Louis Blues.

Three months ahead of puck drop, the Wild released their jerseys for the event and they are both creative and spectacular. Grab one now.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.

All of the best from the #StateOfHockey Ready for the Winter Classic 🔥#mnwild pic.twitter.com/vbHBHbv3O2 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 4, 2021

The jerseys are red, green, and white and feature lots of striping on the arms, chest, and waist. The team’s redesigned crest features the state of Minnesota, surrounded by two stars and the type MPLS and St. Paul.

Bringing the 🔥 on New Year's Day Buy now » https://t.co/fiBBPYWB3D pic.twitter.com/f066E8T8qi — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 4, 2021

The jerseys are already available to buy on shop.nhl.com.