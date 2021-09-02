Former Capital and Alex Ovechkin antagonist, Tim Gleason, named assistant coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Another former Capitals player is stepping into the coaching ranks.

On Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that Tim Gleason will join Rod Brind’Amour behind the bench as an assistant coach.

Gleason, who retired as a player after the 2014-15 season, spent the last three years in the organization as a development coach, helping the team’s defensemen.

Gleason played 727 games in the NHL from 2003 to 2015. Nine of his 11 seasons in the NHL were with the Hurricanes, where Gleason was a frequent Southeast Division adversary of Alex Ovechkin.

Never afraid to block an Ovechkin shot — even with his face — Gleason and The Great 8 injured each other several times during their intense head-to-head matchups.

For instance, there was that one time when Gleason took a puck to the face after blocking an Ovechkin shot, then returned while wearing a facemask to score the game-tying shorthanded goal.

Or that time when Ovechkin threw a knee-on-knee hit on Gleason which injured both players. Ovi was suspended two games for the play.

Ovechkin had great success against Gleason during his career. During five-on-five play from the 2007-08 season through 2013, Ovi scored four goals and tallied seven assists in 247 minutes head-to-head vs Gleason per Natural Stat Trick. That’s about one Ovi goal per hour head-to-head — or 2.7 Caps goals per hour. Ovechkin posted another two goals and five assists against Gleason on the power play.

The two foes became teammates during the 2014-15 season, when the Capitals traded Jack Hillen to the Canes in exchange for Gleason at the trade deadline. Gleason played 17 games for the Caps, posting two assists. Much of his time was spent as a defensive partner with Mike Green (208 minutes). Gleason played in all 14 games of the Capitals’ two-round postseason run that year — it was only Gleason’s second time playing in the postseason — and retired after the season ended.

Here’s the press release from the Hurricanes: