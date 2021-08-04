Travis Boyd signs with Arizona Coyotes

Caps legend Travis Boyd is now a member of the Coyotes, who I believe are still located in Arizona as of press time. Boyd will be paid $750k on his one-year contract.

Boyd played 85 games for Washington before playing for Toronto and then Vancouver.

From the Yotes:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed center Travis Boyd to a one-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. “We are pleased to have Travis join the Coyotes,” said Armstrong. “He is a versatile, two-way center who can fill a lot of different roles for our club.” The 27-year-old Boyd recorded 5-5-10 with two penalty minutes (PIM) in 39 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21. He was claimed off waivers by the Canucks from the Maple Leafs on March 22, 2021. The 6-foot, 190-pound center has totaled 13-28-41 and 12 PIM in 124 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals, Maple Leafs and Canucks. He registered a career-high 5-15-20 in 53 games with the Capitals in 2018-19. The Hopkins, MN native has also collected 57-115-172 and 56 PIM in 221 career American Hockey League (AHL) contests. Boyd was originally drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round (177th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Headline images: NHL