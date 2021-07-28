Capitals to air Alex Ovechkin press conference celebrating his five-year extension live on social media

Alex Ovechkin will speak to reporters at 2 PM on Thursday to reflect on the five-year $47.5 million contract he signed before free agency. The deal will keep Ovechkin in the district for the rest of his NHL career.
The press conference will be held digitally with reporters (unless we didn’t get an invite again) and aired live on the Capitals and NBC Sports Washington’s social media channels.
Ovechkin will speak to the media from Russia and will be joined on the digital and metaphorical stage by the team’s owner Ted Leonsis, president Dick Patrick, and general manager Brian MacLellan.
The wonderful and effervescent crew of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin will serve as the emcees.
Please make some room in your schedule Thursday afternoon to join @Laughlin18 and me for this special hour with the great @ovi8. The @Capitals captain will be joining us from his home in Russia to discuss the new contract news and how the team looks moving forward. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/lp5ydLu8fl
— Joe Beninati (@JoeBpXp) July 28, 2021
Here’s the relevant part of the press release from the Capitals:
Capitals To Host Virtual Press Event on Thursday at 2 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host a virtual press event with captain Alex Ovechkin, MSE Founder and CEO Ted Leonsis, President Dick Patrick and General Manager Brian MacLellan on Thursday, July 29, at 2 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch and listen on the Capitals and NBC Sports Washington’s social media channels as Capitals’ television announcer Joe Beninati and color analyst Craig Laughlin host the media event from the William Hill sportsbook broadcast studio at Capital One Arena to officially announce Ovechkin’s five-year contract extension with the Capitals.
