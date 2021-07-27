Home / News / Capitals post an 8 made out of goat emoji to celebrate Alex Ovechkin’s new contract

By Ian Oland

July 27, 2021 4:29 pm

The Washington Capitals ended our long national nightmare and finally re-signed Alex Ovechkin to a five-year extension on Tuesday. The deal will keep the captain with the Capitals through the 2025-26 season and allow us to stop anxiously scrolling through Twitter days on end, nervous this contract will never come.

The Capitals celebrated the signing on social media with an apt emoji tribute.

The post caught the attention of the Washington Football Team, who responded back with an emoji tribute of their own.

The Caps also posted a photo of Ovi Jr. holding up his hand either to wave or signify the number of years Dad re-signed for.

They also made infographics.

These fancy graphics, too.

And of course, they released this fantastic tribute video.

It appears the Capitals were internally sitting on a bunch of promotion waiting for the deal to come down. Thank goodness it finally did.

