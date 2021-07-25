The latest rumblings about Alex Ovechkin’s negotiations with the Capitals

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan spoke to the media after the NHL Draft on Saturday and said he anticipated the team would get a new contract signed by Alex Ovechkin by Wednesday.

“We are making progress,” MacLellan told the press. “Our goal is to finish it up here by free agency.

On Sunday, two NHL insiders spoke about what a possible Ovechkin extension could look like.

Sportsnet analyst Elliotte Friedman opined that Ovechkin’s next contract would be three or four years long and worth $10 million per season on the 31 Thoughts Podcast.

Friedman and host Jeff Marek “>speak about Ovi at the 50:41 mark.

Jeff Marek: Have you ever thought about what the Ovechkin deal might look like? Elliotte Friedman: This is a guess. 3×10. Jeff Marek: Why 3? Elliotte Friedman: I don’t know. Jeff Marek: The 10 I can see. Elliotte Friedman: Maybe 4×10. I think 3 or 4 times 10. Jeff Marek: Part of me thinks this is going to be the evergreen, just sign one year after one year after one year. Elliotte Friedman: I don’t think that interested him at all.

A few hours later, the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported that Ovechkin is expected to sign a four-year deal worth around $10 million annually once the Capitals gain more cap space.

Pagnotta wrote:

Alex Ovechkin is expected to sign a four-year deal worth around $10 million with Washington once all is said and done. They’re trying to shed salary (Kuznetsov) and will continue their trade talks.

Ovechkin is negotiating the contract by himself and very little information has leaked out over the last year.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB