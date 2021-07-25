Caps hope to re-sign Alex Ovechkin by Wednesday

Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan spoke to the media on Saturday following the NHL’s entry draft. MacLellan covered a few topics. but the one you and us and everyone else cares most about is the next contract for the namesake of this website, Alex Ovechkin.

In short: the team hopes to have Ovechkin signed to a new deal before the free agency period begins on Wednesday.

“We are making progress,” MacLellan told the press. “Our goal is to finish it up here by free agency.

NHL free agency begins at noon on Wednesday, July 28. If he does not sign a new deal, Ovechkin would then become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

“I think both parties want the same goal. I think we’ll get it done. I anticipate us getting it done.”

Moment after the NHL’s roster freeze ended last week, Nastya Ovechkina shared a photo of Ovechkin speaking on the phone to an unknown party. Elliotte Friedman previously said most people in the know believe the deal is all but done and “already in a drawer.”

We’ll just leave you with this image we made for our guess as to when Ovechkin would sign his next deal.