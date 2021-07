Alex Ovechkin has not been re-signed by the Capitals, but the question now becomes: For how much longer?

Shortly after the NHL’s 1 PM roster freeze ended, Nastya Ovechkina took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of her hubby on the phone.

I really, really want to know who he’s talking to!

Nastya tagged Nike in the image, a nod to the online Russian Nike Store her husband opened on Wednesday. Ovechkin previously opened up an online store for his US fans a few years ago.

The Capitals have until noon on July 28 to reach a new deal with Ovechkin before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Capitals already survived not losing Ovechkin to the Seattle Kraken during their exclusive negotiating window.

Ovechkin’s coming off a 13-year, $124 million contract that he originally signed in 2008. Both the Capitals and Ovechkin have said they want to come to an agreement to close the captain’s NHL career in Washington.

Headline photo: @nastyashubskaya/Instagram