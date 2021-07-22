All the signings and trades made after the NHL’s Expansion Draft roster freeze ended

As the clock struck 1 PM, an NHL roster freeze, prohibiting signings and trades for the Expansion Draft, was officially lifted.

The news came in both fast and furious.

Here’s everything that went down. We’ll be updating this article throughout the day.

Alex Nedeljkovic to DET for Bernier and a third.

Nedeljkovic was looking at a big paydown during arbitration. The 25-year-old goaltender went 15-5-3 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.90 goals against average in 23 appearances last year.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who was unlikely to be qualified by Carolina because of his potential arbitration award, is on his way to Detroit in exchange for a third-round pick and the rights to pending UFA Jonathan Bernier. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 22, 2021

After the trade was announced, Nedeljkovic agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Alex Nedeljkovic has agreed to terms on a 2 year contract with Detroit. $3.0M AAV. — Rich Evans (@Hockeyagent) July 22, 2021

👻🐻 to the Coyotes.

Philly receives nothing out of the deal except cap space – just like the Andrew Ladd trade.

Official: We have acquired defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, a 2022 second round draft choice and a 2022 seventh round draft choice from the @NHLFlyers. https://t.co/tT8gvQzPiL — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 22, 2021

DET re-signs Michael Rasmussen

The #LGRW re-signed RFA F Michael Rasmussen to 3 year $1.46M Cap Hit Deal: Yr 1: $1M

Yr 2: $1.48M

Yr 3: $1.9M Will be RFA on Expiry with $1.752M Qualifying Offer. 12P in 40GP Rep'd by Dave Cowan @o2ksports https://t.co/J8toCbWhs3 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 22, 2021

EDM re-signs Mike Smith

The #LetsGoOilers re-signed 39 y/o G Mike Smith to 2 year $2.2M Cap Hit Deal: Yr 1: $1.9M Base

Yr 2: $2.5M Base .923 SV% in 32GP Rep'd by Kurt Overhardt @KOSportsInc https://t.co/R6fWgBm7h6 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 22, 2021

Kraken trades Pitlick to Flames for draft pick.

The trade marks the Seattle Kraken’s first trade in team history.

🔁 TRADE TIME 🔁 The #Flames have acquired forward Tyler Pitlick from the Seattle Kraken: https://t.co/POux0e1tkP pic.twitter.com/Nothcaa5sV — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 22, 2021

Barclay Goodrow signs six-year deal with NYR.

As first reported by @frank_seravalli, #NYR signed F Barclay Goodrow 6 Yr $3.6M Cap Hit: Yr 1: 750K Sal $1.75M SB

Yr 2: 2.5M Sal 500K SB

Yr 3: 5.1M Sal

Yr 4: 5M Sal

Yr 5: 3.75M Sal

Yr 6: 1.25M Sal 1.25M SB

15 team No Trade Rep'd Pulver @WillSportsGrouphttps://t.co/Rt8TBeSkt8 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 22, 2021

Shea Weber will miss next season due to injury. His career might be over too.

Shea Weber will not play next season. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/KkhFKSK8Q5 pic.twitter.com/ZPCN8nBQxg — NHL (@NHL) July 22, 2021

Hershey signs Cody Franson!