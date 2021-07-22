Home / News / All the signings and trades made after the NHL’s Expansion Draft roster freeze ended

All the signings and trades made after the NHL’s Expansion Draft roster freeze ended

By Ian Oland

July 22, 2021 1:50 pm

As the clock struck 1 PM, an NHL roster freeze, prohibiting signings and trades for the Expansion Draft, was officially lifted.

The news came in both fast and furious.

Here’s everything that went down. We’ll be updating this article throughout the day.

Alex Nedeljkovic to DET for Bernier and a third.

Nedeljkovic was looking at a big paydown during arbitration. The 25-year-old goaltender went 15-5-3 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.90 goals against average in 23 appearances last year.

After the trade was announced, Nedeljkovic agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal.

👻🐻 to the Coyotes.

Philly receives nothing out of the deal except cap space – just like the Andrew Ladd trade.

DET re-signs Michael Rasmussen

EDM re-signs Mike Smith

Kraken trades Pitlick to Flames for draft pick.

The trade marks the Seattle Kraken’s first trade in team history.

Barclay Goodrow signs six-year deal with NYR.

Shea Weber will miss next season due to injury. His career might be over too.

Hershey signs Cody Franson!

