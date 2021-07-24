New Capitals draft pick Brent Johnson says he thinks he was named after former Capital Brent Johnson: ‘That’s the myth’

The Washington Capitals’ second pick of the 2021 NHL Draft generated a big response on social media.

The Capitals took 5-11, 164-pound defenseman Brent Johnson out of the USHL Sioux Falls Stampede — the team’s second right-handed shooting rearguard in two picks.

If that name sounds really familiar, that’s because it is. Brent Johnson is a former Capitals goaltender and currently provides analysis of the team for NBC Sports Washington.

According to the prospect defenseman, who was selected 80th overall, it is not a coincidence.

“I think I was named after him,” Johnson said. “That’s the myth. My parents won’t tell me the story. It’s pretty cool, for sure.”

Brent Johnson, the prospect defenseman, promised Tarik El-Bashir to ask his parents for the whole story behind his name and tell it at Capitals’ training camp in September.

Brent Johnson, the former Capitals goaltender, spent four seasons in Washington and served as a backup to Olie Kolzig and Jose Theodore from 2005-2009, posting a 34-41-12 record and a .901 save percentage. Johnson made one final stop in Pittsburgh before calling it a career in 2012 and going into broadcasting.. He did not respond to a request for comment before publishing.

As for the Capitals’ pick, he called being drafted “a dream come true.”

“I’ve been working towards this for a long time now and it was special to have my family here with me,” Johnson said. “I think it’s something I’ll never forget.”

Johnson, an incoming freshman, recently committed to the University of North Dakota, which caught TJ Oshie’s attention on Twitter. Oshie and Capitals prospect Shane Gersich both went to UND during their junior days.

Johnson watched the draft and spoke to the media from UND’s Ralph Engelstad Arena where he will be playing next season.

“I wasn’t even looking,” Johnson said of being drafted. “I was looking at my phone and I looked up and saw it. It was pretty exciting. My heart kind of dropped for a second. Just a lot of emotions all at once, but it’s something I’ll never forget.”

Johnson described himself as “a two-way, puck moving defenseman that can play really good defense but also get in the rush and produce offensively”

“I really like Cale Makar,” Johnson said. “He’s an elite player. He’s really fun to watch and I think he has tools I really want to have in my game someday.”

Headline photo: Zoom/@JohnnyGoalie12