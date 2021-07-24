Capitals select defenseman Brent Johnson in third round of 2021 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals traded their 75th overall selection to the New York Rangers in exchange for pick numbers 80 and 176 later in the draft. With the 80th overall selection, they grabbed defenseman, Brent Johnson. Johnson last played on the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL but is committed to the University of North Dakota.
Corey Pronman of The Athletic had him listed as the 92nd best skater available in this year’s draft.
With the 80th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select defenseman Brent Johnson (@Johny0374)!#CapsDraft | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/6hI6r9c16f
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 24, 2021
Johnson is a dynamic offensive defenseman that led the Stampede in points from the blueline and is thought to be a future power play asset at the pro hockey level.
Brent Johnson (@Johny0374)
80th Overall | Third Round
Defenseman
NHL: @Capitals
USHL: @sfstampede (49 games, 2019-21)#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/JXWowDInyJ
— USHL (@USHL) July 24, 2021
The five-foot-eleven, 161-pound defenseman is set to join a University of North Dakota program that once featured TJ Oshie.
The Washington Capitals have selected defenseman Brent Johnson from the Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) with the 80th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/f3NyE8PMLx
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) July 24, 2021
Highlights
Headline photo via KP8
