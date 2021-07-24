Home / News / Capitals select defenseman Brent Johnson in third round of 2021 NHL Draft

Capitals select defenseman Brent Johnson in third round of 2021 NHL Draft

By Chris Cerullo

July 24, 2021 2:03 pm

The Washington Capitals traded their 75th overall selection to the New York Rangers in exchange for pick numbers 80 and 176 later in the draft. With the 80th overall selection, they grabbed defenseman, Brent Johnson. Johnson last played on the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL but is committed to the University of North Dakota.

Corey Pronman of The Athletic had him listed as the 92nd best skater available in this year’s draft.

Johnson is a dynamic offensive defenseman that led the Stampede in points from the blueline and is thought to be a future power play asset at the pro hockey level.

The five-foot-eleven, 161-pound defenseman is set to join a University of North Dakota program that once featured TJ Oshie.

Highlights

