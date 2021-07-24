Capitals select defenseman Joaquim Lemay in fourth round of 2021 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals selected defenseman Joaquim Lemay with the 119th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Lemay last played for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL but is committed to Nebraska-Omaha.

Lemay is the third defenseman taken by the Caps with their three picks so far.

With the 119th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select defenseman Joaquim Lemay!#CapsDraft | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/rh9arLp3Ns — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 24, 2021

Lemay is a two-way defender that is not ranked on too many lists but this draft is a bit of a throwaway when it comes to scouting and “off the board” picks due to the pandemic.

Salmon Arm defenseman Joaquim Lemay is the first player selected directly from the #BCHL in the #NHLDraft this year, going in the 4th round, 119th overall to #ALLCAPS The UNO commit had 0-10-10 in 15 GP with the Silverbacks in 2020-21. 📷: @LisaMPhotos @BCHLNetwork pic.twitter.com/dWlLpgSbae — Brian Wiebe (@Brian_Wiebe) July 24, 2021

The six-foot-one, 178-pound, left shot defender was the last ranked North American skater by Central Scouting at 224th.

The Washington Capitals have selected defenseman Joaquim Lemay from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL) with the 119th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/yzg3eBVUIq — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) July 24, 2021

Headline photo by KP8