Capitals select defenseman Joaquim Lemay in fourth round of 2021 NHL Draft

By Chris Cerullo

July 24, 2021 3:26 pm

The Washington Capitals selected defenseman Joaquim Lemay with the 119th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Lemay last played for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL but is committed to Nebraska-Omaha.

Lemay is the third defenseman taken by the Caps with their three picks so far.

Lemay is a two-way defender that is not ranked on too many lists but this draft is a bit of a throwaway when it comes to scouting and “off the board” picks due to the pandemic.

The six-foot-one, 178-pound, left shot defender was the last ranked North American skater by Central Scouting at 224th.

