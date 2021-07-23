Hershey Bears 2021-22 regular season schedule released

The AHL released their schedule for the 2021-22 season, a day after the NHL did.

The Hershey Bears will play a 76-game regular season, with first puck drop on Saturday, October 16. The Bears will host the Charlotte Checkers at Giant Center that night in their home opener. They will also take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms the next day at 3 PM.

The Bears open the season with home games in eight of their first 11 contests. Of Hershey’s 38 home games on the year, 27 of them will take place in the first four months of the season (October-January). The team will play its geographic rivals, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 14 and 12 times respectively. Hershey’s longest homestand of the season is four; it happens twice in January (Jan. 8-15 and 22-29). Their longest road trip is four games as well, which happens twice late in the season (Feb. 18-25, and Mar. 4-11).

The voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, also offered his initial takeaways.

Notes on @TheHersheyBears schedule

-Lots of home games early in year

-Dec. 18-Feb. 2 Bears leave state of PA just once

-17 home Sunday games, More home Wednesday games (9) this year

-Tough road months in Feb/Mar

-Only 7 total 3-in-3's! Was 14 in 2016-17

-Can't wait until Oct. 16! — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) July 23, 2021

The Bears say individual ticket information will be available later this summer. Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.

Here’s the full press release: