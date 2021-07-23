Hershey Bears 2021-22 regular season schedule released

The AHL released their schedule for the 2021-22 season, a day after the NHL did.
The Hershey Bears will play a 76-game regular season, with first puck drop on Saturday, October 16. The Bears will host the Charlotte Checkers at Giant Center that night in their home opener. They will also take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms the next day at 3 PM.
The Bears open the season with home games in eight of their first 11 contests. Of Hershey’s 38 home games on the year, 27 of them will take place in the first four months of the season (October-January). The team will play its geographic rivals, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 14 and 12 times respectively. Hershey’s longest homestand of the season is four; it happens twice in January (Jan. 8-15 and 22-29). Their longest road trip is four games as well, which happens twice late in the season (Feb. 18-25, and Mar. 4-11).
The voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, also offered his initial takeaways.
The Bears say individual ticket information will be available later this summer. Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.
Here’s the full press release:
HERSHEY BEARS ANNOUNCE SCHEDULE FOR 2021-22 SEASON
76-game slate sees Chocolate and White return to GIANT Center in front of full-capacity crowd on Saturday, Oct. 16 versus Charlotte
(Hershey, PA-July 23, 2021)-The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have released the club’s 76-game regular season schedule for the 2021-22 campaign.
The Chocolate and White open the new season on home ice versus the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The club’s Home Opener marks the first time in 594 days the Bears will welcome fans back to GIANT Center at full-capacity. Opening weekend action continues the following afternoon as the Bears host the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3 p.m.
Hershey’s schedule features many opportunities for fans to see the club at GIANT Center in the opening months of the season. Of Hershey’s 38 home games, 27 will take place in October-January. The Bears play five home games in October, seven in November, and six in December, while the club’s busiest month at GIANT Center is January, as the Bears host nine home games in the opening month of 2022. Hershey’s longest home stand comes in January, as the Bears skate on home ice for four straight contests from Jan. 8-15 and Jan. 22-29.
Additional highlights of Hershey’s home schedule include a pair of holiday games versus Providence. The Bears will host the Bruins for the club’s traditional Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 24, while also welcoming Providence for an Easter Sunday game on Apr. 17. Hershey hosts the most home games on Sunday afternoons (17), while they’ll also play home games on Tuesday (1), Wednesday (9), and Saturday (11). Home games will once again start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Sunday games will start at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Overall, the 2021-22 schedule features seven “three in threes” where Hershey will play three games in three nights.
Hershey plays 12 times in December, January, March, and April, while the club’s lightest month is October with just seven games. Hershey’s longest road trip is four games, occurring twice from Feb. 18-25, and Mar. 4-11.
Hershey will play all teams in the Eastern Conference during the 2021-22 season with games versus Lehigh Valley (14), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12), Charlotte (8), Bridgeport (6), Hartford (6), Providence (6), Springfield (6), Cleveland (4), Syracuse (4), Belleville (2), Laval (2), Rochester (2), Toronto (2), and Utica (2).
The Bears have also announced the club’s preseason schedule, featuring a home game at GIANT Center on Sunday, Oct. 10 versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 5 p.m. The club will play three preseason games in total, also visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Oct. 8, and playing versus the Phantoms in Allentown on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Individual ticket information will be shared later this summer. Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now featuring discounts and great benefits, with options ranging from Full Season Tickets to Flex-10 Plans. Further information may be found at HersheyBears.com/tickets/season-tickets.php.
