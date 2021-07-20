Capital One Arena garage sale to feature cheap team gear from Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics

Monumental Sports & Entertainment will be holding a garage sale at Capital One Arena on Friday.

From 8 AM to 8 PM, Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics fans will be able to purchase discounted merch priced $1, $5, $15, or $30.

📢THIS FRIDAY, 8a-8p: @CapitalOneArena is open for great deals on @WashWizards, @Capitals & @WashMystics team gear, memorabilia and more. Items as low as $1 – nothing over $30. See you there!https://t.co/etrlFIeWRq pic.twitter.com/czMyaeTbKe — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) July 20, 2021

The type of gear that will be available includes player bobbleheads, mini basketballs, kids club kits, beer koozies, framed team photos, signed items from former players, lanyards, sunglasses, water bottles, t-shirts, mugs, action figures, wristbands, bottle openers, rally towels, wine openers, toiletry bags, aprons, mini-books, magnets, poster, lunch boxes, ice scrapers, scarves, cups, and snow globes.

“We found some wonderful team merchandise which we thought fans would really love – unique items not available anywhere else, but created to support various marketing efforts, team and player milestones, commemorations and celebrations,” Hunter Lochmann, MSE’s CFO, said in a release.

Fans will enter Capital One Arena through its main lobby entrance on F Street. The items will be placed on tables, labeled by price.

If any RMNB readers end up going to the event, let us know what you find by tagging us on our social media (Twitter, Instagram) and we may share it.

Here’s the full press release from Monumental Sports & Entertainment: