Capital One Arena garage sale to feature cheap team gear from Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics

Monumental Sports & Entertainment will be holding a garage sale at Capital One Arena on Friday.
From 8 AM to 8 PM, Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics fans will be able to purchase discounted merch priced $1, $5, $15, or $30.
📢THIS FRIDAY, 8a-8p: @CapitalOneArena is open for great deals on @WashWizards, @Capitals & @WashMystics team gear, memorabilia and more.
Items as low as $1 – nothing over $30.
See you there!https://t.co/etrlFIeWRq pic.twitter.com/czMyaeTbKe
— Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) July 20, 2021
The type of gear that will be available includes player bobbleheads, mini basketballs, kids club kits, beer koozies, framed team photos, signed items from former players, lanyards, sunglasses, water bottles, t-shirts, mugs, action figures, wristbands, bottle openers, rally towels, wine openers, toiletry bags, aprons, mini-books, magnets, poster, lunch boxes, ice scrapers, scarves, cups, and snow globes.
“We found some wonderful team merchandise which we thought fans would really love – unique items not available anywhere else, but created to support various marketing efforts, team and player milestones, commemorations and celebrations,” Hunter Lochmann, MSE’s CFO, said in a release.
Fans will enter Capital One Arena through its main lobby entrance on F Street. The items will be placed on tables, labeled by price.
If any RMNB readers end up going to the event, let us know what you find by tagging us on our social media (Twitter, Instagram) and we may share it.
Here’s the full press release from Monumental Sports & Entertainment:
Capital One Arena Opens for a Summertime Garage Sale of Capitals, Wizards & Mystics-Branded Merchandise – This Friday, July 23, from 8:00am – 8:00pm
Washington, D.C. (July 20, 2021) – The DMV community is invited to a fun one-day sale of specialty team merchandise pulled from across all Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s professional sports team brands: the Washington Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming. In addition, items from the various entertainment events held at Capital One Arena over the years will be available, too.
Capital One Arena, 601 F Street, NW, will be open on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 8:00am – 8:00pm for fans to browse and purchase the gear. Some of the team branded merchandise to be available (while supplies last) includes player bobbleheads, mini basketballs, kids club kits, beer koozies, framed team photos, signed items from former players, lanyards, sunglasses, water bottles, t-shirts, mugs, action figures, wristbands, bottle openers, rally towels, wine openers, toiletry bags, aprons, mini-books, magnets, poster, lunch boxes, ice scrapers, scarves, cups, snow globes, and so much more!
“Coming out of the pandemic and returning to our offices, we realized this was a good opportunity to clean out our closets, warehouses and storage areas,” said Hunter Lochmann, Chief Marketing Officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “We found some wonderful team merchandise which we thought fans would really love – unique items not available anywhere else, but created to support various marketing efforts, team and player milestones, commemorations and celebrations. As we ready Capital One Arena to re-open for a full capacity of fans for next season, we thought this would be a great way for our fans to swing by and pick up some great items and gifts, all benefiting a great cause.”
Fans should enter Capital One Arena through its main lobby entrance on F Street NW, between 6th and 7th Streets. Items will be on tables along the concourse and entire tables will be labeled at a specific price point. There will be $1 tables, $5 tables, $15 tables, and $30 tables – indicating the price at which all items on that table will be sold. All transactions will be cash-less and require a credit card payment – and all sales are final.
All proceeds will benefit the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On