Ryan Ellis’s RMNB-sponsored diecast car now available on preorder

NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis is a huge hockey fan (and does not actually play for the Philadelphia Flyers). He’s also been an RMNB reader since the beginning. Over the years, we’ve thrown our support behind the Northern Virginia native in races when we could and covered his journey in the sport from iRacing to the Sprint Cup. Our most recent collaboration at Road America led to a huge personal milestone for Ellis. And it’s a cool milestone for the site too.

Ellis is having his first diecast race car produced and RMNB is on the car. His rookie diecast is available big (1:24), small (1:64), and autographed (the front window will be signed by Ryan). The cars can be purchased through Circle B Diecast.

Make sure to show your support for @ryanellisracing by Pre-Ordering his first diecast car from one of the co-sponors of the car! We don’t bill pre-orders until the car ships if paying with card and you can make payments through our site. Order Here: https://t.co/5iSGPqVZ5D pic.twitter.com/paBxxaZn2O — CircleBDiecast.com (@diecast_b) July 14, 2021

The diecast cars are limited-edition replicas of the Toyota Supra that Ellis drove at Road America. The race was Ellis’s fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. The car has a red, white, and blue Independence Day theme. The main sponsors of the car were Rich Mar Florist and Circle B Diecast. Former NHL’er Tim Stapleton also sponsored the car through his company Boikey’s.

The 1:24 version of the car features a hood and trunk that open and working roof flaps (as long as your toddler doesn’t discover them and rip them off gleefully).

“It’s really cool to have a diecast out there available to the public!” Ellis said to me. “I’ve never had a diecast produced for mass production before, and knowing this is already getting a good amount of sales is exciting! I think we had some great sponsors on this car and the paint scheme itself was awesome, especially for the July 4th weekend. I’m really stoked that we had so much support at that race weekend from sponsors and fans and the reaction this diecast has gotten means a lot to me.”

Purchasers of the cars will just need to be patient. According to Circle B Diecast, the diecasts are expected to ship in April 2022 (which is six months after final sample approval).

Make sure to grab one if you’re interested. And yes, because a few of you sickos have asked, I am willing to sign the back window of your car if you want me to. Just reach out to RMNB on social media or email when yours arrives in the mail and we’ll figure it out.

Congratulations again to Ryan!