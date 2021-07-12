The Capitals have the seventh best odds to win the Stanley Cup next season

Despite a new system, a bunch of injuries, and a wild goaltending situation, the Washington Capitals managed to finish the 2020-21 season tied for the fifth most points (77) in the NHL.

Going into 2021-22 though, the Capitals, who were the oldest team in the league, will be another year older. And after winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, they’ve lost in the first round of the playoffs three consecutive seasons. With the team’s captain and best player, Alex Ovechkin, set to be unrestricted free agent (though unlikely to leave), there are reasons to be pessimistic.

But oddsmakers are not there… yet.

Who is your "way too early" pick to win next year's Cup? 👀 pic.twitter.com/zTWEO59cxq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 9, 2021

The way-too-early pick to win the Stanley Cup net year is the Colorado Avalanche (+500), followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning (+600) who are going for an ultra-rare three-peat next year. The Capitals are seventh (+2000) – tied with the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders. The Seattle Kraken (+19,000) only has better odds than the Buffalo Sabres (+20,000) and Detroit Red Wings (+20,000) despite the Vegas Golden Knights going to the Stanley Cup Final during their first year.

What do you think the Caps’ chances are of winning a championship next season?

The odds were from William Hill Sportsbook and via TSN.