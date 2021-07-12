Pierre McGuire has a new job, and it’s not on your TV

Kick-ass news for your Monday morning: Pierre McGuire has a new job — off television — with the Ottawa Senators.

With his new job, Pierre will not be on your TV anymore, and also you will not hear him, and he’ll be virtually out of your life entirely.

With NBC Sports’ partnership with the NHL now over, the broadcast team’s secret weapon has found his next assignment: Senior VP of player development.

Honestly, that’s a perfect job for McGuire, who knows what cartoons Kristopher Letang liked in middle school and what kind of trucks Tommy Wilson used on his skateboard.

From the Senators:

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has appointed Pierre McGuire as senior vice president of player development. He will work closely with Senators general manager Pierre Dorion and team owner Eugene Melnyk as the team continues to develop into a Stanley Cup contender. “On behalf of the entire Senators organization, I would like to welcome Pierre McGuire back to Ottawa,” said Melnyk. “We are excited to add Pierre to our hockey management group. His experience will be instrumental as we continue to build an elite team. Pierre’s knowledge of the game and its players is highly regarded and I am confident that he will positively assist our team as it progresses to the next level.” McGuire, 59, arrives in Ottawa in the midst of a long career in both hockey and broadcasting and worked most recently with NBC Sports. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Hobart College, in Geneva, N.Y., in 1984. He originally joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 as a scout and later served as Penguins’ assistant coach. He won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 1992. He later joined the Hartford Whalers and served as an assistant coach, assistant general manager and eventual head coach with the team. McGuire started his broadcasting career as a colour commentator on Montreal Canadiens’ radio broadcasts in 1997 and has guested on a number of sports radio stations, including Senators radio partner TSN 1200, since. He began his television broadcasting career with TSN in 2002. A 1983 Hobart College graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, McGuire played both hockey and baseball at Hobart.

Note: The photo at top is from the time Pierre happened to be at an RMNB party, and he was absolutely delightful.