Coors Light is making beer out of the ice the Stanley Cup Final was played on

Coors Light is celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s back-to-back championships in a unique way.
After the Bolts’ eliminated the Canadiens in Game Five, the beermaker announced that it had scraped and collected the ice from Amalie Arena during the Stanley Cup Final and was turning it into beer. It’s being hailed as “the first beer made with hockey’s championship ice.”
Coors Light, an official beer of the Lightning, is making the first beer made with the actual ice the Stanley Cup Final was played on. Coors Light has scraped ice from rink & has been brewing beer in Colorado. “Champions Ice” will be in Tampa bars & 32 oz. growlers starting 7/12. pic.twitter.com/yKsFLFoCTU
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 8, 2021
Champions Ice, per Molson Coors, “will be purified using reverse osmosis membrane ultra-filtration technology, a purification process that meets the high Coors Light standards. The ice will be blended into the Coors Light brew to make the most refreshing and the only beer to ever be brewed with championship ice.”
The ice was transported from Tampa Bay to Coors Light’s hometown brewery in Golden, Colorado, to be processed.
“As an official beer partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, we’re proud to celebrate the team’s second-straight championship win by giving Bolts fans a literal taste of the action,” Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, said in the release. “We’re no strangers to the magic of the ice, both in the arena and outside it. And now, we’ve taken that ice and have brewed it into a refreshing beer.”
The beer will begin going on sale on July 12 and will also be available in 32 oz collectible crowlers. The gimmick comes weeks after Molson Canadian brewed limited-edition beer passed through the bowl of the Stanley Cup.
If any of our 21-or-older followers get the chance to have some, let us know how it tastes.
Beer technology sure has come a long way.
