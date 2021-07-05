Open thread: Canadiens vs Lightning, Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final

This is your open thread to discuss Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.
The Lightning are going for the sweep tonight and trying to be the first team to repeat since the 2016 and 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.
Links
Stanley got a full 8 hours of sleep last night. He’s ready to party.
Figured I better catch up on some sleep while I can. You never know when Im needed #stanleycup@HockeyHallFame @nhl@CanadiensMTL @TBLightning pic.twitter.com/622gqYrb0z
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 5, 2021
Some big legends are in the building for Game 4.
3 @CanadiensMTL legends are in the building. 🐐 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/WuQMChPP2K
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2021
Josh Anderson gives Montreal its first lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
JOSH ANDERSON 🚨
The @CanadiensMTL have their first lead of the #StanleyCup Final! #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/E9qz2PdpDs
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2021
Courtesy of an incredible pass by Cole Caufield. That was Montreal’s second shot on goal. Tampa had been outshooting them at that point 11-2.
Barclay Goodrow ties it up. It’s 1-1 headed into the third.
TIE GAME! 🚨 Barclay Goodrow cashes in and sends the rebound into the wide-open net. 👀#ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SVCc0j4U8K
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2021
We’ll be updating the thread throughout the night.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On