Open thread: Canadiens vs Lightning, Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final

This is your open thread to discuss Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.

The Lightning are going for the sweep tonight and trying to be the first team to repeat since the 2016 and 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Links

Stanley got a full 8 hours of sleep last night. He’s ready to party.

Some big legends are in the building for Game 4.

Josh Anderson gives Montreal its first lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Courtesy of an incredible pass by Cole Caufield. That was Montreal’s second shot on goal. Tampa had been outshooting them at that point 11-2.

Barclay Goodrow ties it up. It’s 1-1 headed into the third.

TIE GAME! 🚨 Barclay Goodrow cashes in and sends the rebound into the wide-open net. 👀#ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SVCc0j4U8K — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2021

We’ll be updating the thread throughout the night.