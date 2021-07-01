Trevor van Riemsdyk: 2020-21 season review

Trevor van Riemdsyk is a good depth defender. But is he also bait for the expansion draft?

By the Numbers

20 games played 17.1 time on ice per game 1 goals 2 assists 52.3 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage, adjusted 56.0 5-on-5 expected goal percentage, adjusted 47.4 5-on-5 goal percentage, adjusted

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5

Ice time per game, split up by game state

5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red)

5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red)

Individual scoring events by the player

5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Fan Happiness Survey

About this visualization: At three times during the season (end of January, end of March, and end of May), RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team? 1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

2 means UNHAPPY

3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY

4 means HAPPY

5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.

Peter’s Take

We didn’t see a ton of Trevor van Riemsdyk this season. He played exclusively when other D were hurt. Even when the Caps were playing against his brother’s team and the bottom-pairing was uncertain, TVR didn’t get many looks. All of which might suggest that he’s not very good.

Except he is. He is very good!

Remember that graph of Caps D pairs from the Schultz review? Here it is again (with the axes correctly labeled), but with TVR’s pairs in red.

Don’t worry about the Orlov-TVR pair — they were trash, but they played just 21 minutes together.

Neither HockeyViz nor Evolving Hockey think much of van Riemsdyk’s acumen for offense, and that’s fine. Washington has a lot of weapons for offense, but they’re a bit more skint when it comes to reliable two-way players. Heck, even if all TVR did were stabilize Brenden Dillon’s play, he’d be worth it. Here’s a WOWY visualization from HockeyViz that shows how well they played together, with my annotation in pink.

I admit there’s a lot of eye-test here. I found TVR’s play to be reliable compared some of the other more flighty Caps D. I really liked how he and Dillon paired up over their 200-plus minutes: not lighting the world on fire, but solidly out-chancing opponents.

Let’s see if we get any more of that. TVR’s two-year extension in March at a million bucks per could make him an appetizing snack for the Kraken. We’ll see.

TVR on RMNB

Your Turn

