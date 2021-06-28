Canadiens vs Lightning, Game One of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final: Open thread

This is your open thread to discuss Game One of the Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Have at it below.

The NHL announced a bunch of news before the game

"Just as coaches and players make mistakes, officials do on occasion as well… It is the nature of human element of calling our game." Gary Bettman spoke about the high standards of officiating in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/zL8sdP1YKp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 28, 2021

Erik Cernak, the guy that Tom Wilson once punched a tooth out of his mouth, scored the first goal of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. 1-0 Bolts.

Yanni Gourde scores on a deflection in the second. 2-0 Bolts.

Shea Weber with a breakaway?

Andrei Vasilevskiy keeps his shutout intact with a big save on Shea Weber (Video Credit: @NHLonNBCSports)pic.twitter.com/DnZP5e3a2z — Full Press NHL (@FullPressNHL) June 29, 2021

Habs’ Ben Chariot narrows Tampa’s lead to 2-1.

Nikita Kucherov gives Tampa Bay back a two-goal lead. 3-1 Bolts.

Kucherov scores again. 4-1 Bolts.

Steven Stamkos makes it 5-1. Game over.