Canadiens vs Lightning, Game One of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final: Open thread

By Ian Oland

June 28, 2021 7:52 pm

This is your open thread to discuss Game One of the Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Have at it below.

The NHL announced a bunch of news before the game

Erik Cernak, the guy that Tom Wilson once punched a tooth out of his mouth, scored the first goal of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. 1-0 Bolts.

Yanni Gourde scores on a deflection in the second. 2-0 Bolts.

Shea Weber with a breakaway?

Habs’ Ben Chariot narrows Tampa’s lead to 2-1.

Nikita Kucherov gives Tampa Bay back a two-goal lead. 3-1 Bolts.

Kucherov scores again. 4-1 Bolts.

Steven Stamkos makes it 5-1. Game over.

