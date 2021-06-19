Capitals re-sign Shane Gersich to one-year deal

Forward Shane Gersich has extended with the Washington Capitals.

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced a new one-year, two-contract with the 24-year-old forward, worth $750k at the NHL level.

The new deal is virtually a repeat of the one he signed last year. Gersich played three games with the Caps in 2021, notching one assist from his fourth line duties.

Gersich joins Garrett Pilon, Michael Sgarbossa, and Bobby Nardella, who each signed new two-year deals with the Caps organization on Thursday.

From the team:

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$187,500), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Gersich, 24, recorded 14 points (6g, 8a) in 33 games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 5’11”, 180-pound forward finished the 2019-20 season with 18 points (10g, 8a) and a career-high 10 goals in 54 games with the Bears. The Chaska, Minn., native recorded his first career AHL hat trick on Jan. 31, 2020 at Bridgeport. Gersich made his NHL debut on March 28, 2018, against the New York Rangers and appeared in three games in the 2017-18 season, recording an assist. Gersich also played in two playoff games, both in the Eastern Conference semifinal against the Pittsburgh Penguins, en route to the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup. Gersich recorded 24 points (8g, 16a) in 66 games with the Bears in the 2018-19 season, his first full professional season. Gersich added another three points (1g, 2a) in nine playoff games with the Bears. He led Bears’ rookies in power play goals (2) and ranked second in points per game (0.36) among Hershey rookies with at least 10 games played. In 153 career games with Hershey, Gersich has recorded 56 points (24g, 32a). Gersih finished his NCAA career at the University of North Dakota with 77 points (43g, 34a) in 117 games. Gersich was a NCAA All-Star Team Honorable Mention in his sophomore year after leading North Dakota in points (21g, 16a in 40 games), a season that included nine multi-point games. In his 2015-16 freshman season, Gersich’s nine goals ranked third among freshman at North Dakota. Gersich scored the opening goal in the 2016 National Championship, which led to an eventual 5-1 win. The Capitals selected Gersich in the fifth round, 134th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk