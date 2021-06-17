Capitals re-sign Garrett Pilon, Michael Sgarbossa, and Bobby Nardella to two-year deals

The Washington Capitals announced three signings over a span of an hour on Thursday morning. All three players are minor leaguers but could play games in the NHL over the next two seasons.

The team first re-signed Garrett Pilon to a two-year, $1.5 million contract. The first year of Pilon’s deal is a two-way contract ($750,000 NHL/$110,000 AHL), while the second year is one-way ($750,000).

The Capitals next announced they had re-signed prospect defenseman Bobby Nardella to a two-year, $1.5 million contract. Nardella’s first year is two-way contract ($750,000 NHL/$110,000 AHL), while the second is one-way ($750,000).

Finally, depth forward Michael Sgarbossa inked to a two-year, two-way contract a short time later. The contract will pay Sgarbossa $750,000 NHL/$425,000 AHL in 2021-22 and $750,000 NHL/$500,000 AHL in 2022-23.

Pilon signed first at 10 AM:

Nardella signed second at 10:30 AM:

And Sgarbossa’s deal was completed at 11 AM:

Pilon is the most likely of the three to see immediate playing time in Washington after general manager Brian MacLellan spotlighted the center during his end-of-the-season press conference. “I’d like to see Garrett Pilon get some games,” MacLellan said.

Pilon spent time on the Capitals taxi squad during the 2020-21 season and made his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on May 8. During a limited stretch of games in Hershey, Pilon was a point-per-game player, recording 16 points (4g, 12a) in 14 games.

Sgarbossa, 28, is less of a prospect and more of a reserve forward with pop in the AHL level that can fill in at the NHL level. Sgarbossa played five games with the Capitals during the season, recording two assists. Since 2012, he’s played in 55 games combined in the NHL with the Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche.

Nardella, who, the Capitals signed in 2019 as an unrestricted free agent out of college, might be the most intriguing of the bunch. The 25-year-old rearguard recorded 33 points (7g, 26a) in 47 games with Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), leading the team’s defensemen in assists and points. He also ranked fifth overall among all SHL defensemen in points.

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB