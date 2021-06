DC chef and humanitarian José Andrés will throw out the ceremonial first pitch during World Central Kitchen Day at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

To help raise money for Andrés’s charity, the Nationals and the chef have teamed up with FOCO on a first-pitch bobblehead.

$5 of each sale goes to World Central Kitchen.

According to FOCO, the bobbleheads are available for preorder here and will be shipped no later than mid-September.

“Help us feed those in need!” the listing reads. “With this Jose Andres Washington Nationals First Pitch Bobblehead in your lineup, you can enjoy some Nats fandom AND cook up support for a great cause!”

Other Nationals and Capitals bobbleheads are available as well.

