Hurricanes allow pending UFA Dougie Hamilton to talk with teams now

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports on Monday that the Carolina Hurricanes have given defender Dougie Hamilton permission to speak to other teams before free agency begins.
For an elite-level, under-30 defender like Hamilton, Carolina’s choice could presage a big move coming.
A sign the off-season is really revving up as the final four chase the Stanley Cup: Carolina has given Dougie Hamilton permission to talk to other NHL teams. Opens potential for a sign-and-trade.
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 14, 2021
The other thing this does: allows Hamilton to see if the Hurricanes do make the best offer for him…potentially allowing for a return if he doesn’t like what he sees out there. Very interesting manoeuvre by team and player
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 14, 2021
There are a few angles here, but one thing is certain: Dougie Hamilton is really good at ice hockey.
If you can put your hands on Dougie Hamilton, you gotta. Extremely good at generating offence and above-average in every important aspect of the game. pic.twitter.com/9mi6Tww8bH
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) June 14, 2021
Dougie Hamilton, given permission to speak to other teams by CAR, is a top-end offensive defenceman who shoots and scores a lot and pushes play in the right direction defensively. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/rcgkG9s2T4
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 14, 2021
Hamilton’s $5.8 million deal with Carolina expires this summer. Allowing Hamilton to talk to teams suggests two possibilities:
Either case removes the possibility that Hamilton could depart Carolina without the team getting any value in return. The most likely scenario would seem to be Hamilton staying put, but were Hamilton to test free agency, he would be its crown jewel.
Hamilton scored two goals and three assists in Carolina’s eleven-game postseason run.
