Hurricanes allow pending UFA Dougie Hamilton to talk with teams now

By Peter Hassett

June 14, 2021 9:29 am

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports on Monday that the Carolina Hurricanes have given defender Dougie Hamilton permission to speak to other teams before free agency begins.

For an elite-level, under-30 defender like Hamilton, Carolina’s choice could presage a big move coming.

From ELF:

There are a few angles here, but one thing is certain: Dougie Hamilton is really good at ice hockey.

Hamilton’s $5.8 million deal with Carolina expires this summer. Allowing Hamilton to talk to teams suggests two possibilities:

  • Hamilton, the Canes, and a third team negotiate a three-way deal. Hamilton would re-sign with Carolina, then Carolina would trade him to another team. Re-signing with his current team would allow Hamilton to sign for longer term.
  • Hamilton sees what options are available in the rest of the league (where cash is tight under an unmoving salary cap) so he can better negotiate an extension with Carolina.

Either case removes the possibility that Hamilton could depart Carolina without the team getting any value in return. The most likely scenario would seem to be Hamilton staying put, but were Hamilton to test free agency, he would be its crown jewel.

Hamilton scored two goals and three assists in Carolina’s eleven-game postseason run.

