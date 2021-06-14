Chef José Andrés to throw out ceremonial first pitch Tuesday at Nationals Park

World-renowned chef and philanthropist José Andrés will throw out the ceremonial pitch ahead of the Washington Nationals’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Andrés will be honored during a pregame ceremony at Nationals Park as part of World Central Kitchen Day. Andrés partnered with the Nationals to turn Nats Park into a community kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic, distributing over 900k meals in the area.

Per a Nationals’ press release:

On Tuesday, June 15 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chef José Andrés will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of World Central Kitchen Day at Nationals Park. To pay tribute to their incredible philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nationals will host the staff and volunteers of World Central Kitchen during Tuesday’s game and have a special pregame ceremony to highlight their efforts. José Andrés and Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, will have media availability on the field prior to first pitch, on the warning track. In addition to the pregame ceremony, half of the proceeds from Tuesday night’s 5050 raffle, presented by Budweiser, will benefit World Central Kitchen and for a limited time, a José Andrés Bobblehead will be for sale at, with a portion of the sale benefiting World Central Kitchen.

The sale of the bobbleheads, $5 of each will benefit World Central Kitchen, will go on sale at 10 AM on Tuesday. RMNB will post the link online.

Andrés, a huge Nationals fan, also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game Five of the 2019 World Series.