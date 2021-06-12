Bill Nye announces starting lineup for Washington Nationals

Braden Holtby wasn’t the only celebrity at Nationals Park on Saturday.
Known Science Guy and DC native Bill Nye attended the Nationals day-night doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. He briefly transformed into a PA Guy to announce the Nationals’ starting lineup.
Got #science on our side tonight…
Huge thanks to Bill Nye for handling starting lineup duty at Nationals Park!@BillNye // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/fb1YcBhrEq
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 13, 2021
Wow, he did a very good and very professional job here. Part of me wishes he would have abandoned that and just chanted Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill!
Nye is a longtime Nationals fan and attended Game Three of the 2019 World Series between the Nats and Houston Astros.
At Nationals Park. Ready for my hometown Nats to win Game 3. Baseball is Science!!!! pic.twitter.com/S1WZ1iGiHZ
— Bill Nye (@BillNye) October 25, 2019
Buzz Aldrin throws out first pitch. Bill Nye sits in foreground. @MLB #WePlayLoud pic.twitter.com/BiIwt54Ssw
— Bill Nye (@BillNye) October 25, 2019
According to Wikipedia, Nye attended Lafayette Elementary School and Alice Deal Junior High before attending Sidwell Friends for high school on a scholarship in 1973.
Screenshot courtesy of @Nationals
