Bill Nye announces starting lineup for Washington Nationals

By Ian Oland

June 12, 2021 11:39 pm

Braden Holtby wasn’t the only celebrity at Nationals Park on Saturday.

Known Science Guy and DC native Bill Nye attended the Nationals day-night doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. He briefly transformed into a PA Guy to announce the Nationals’ starting lineup.

Wow, he did a very good and very professional job here. Part of me wishes he would have abandoned that and just chanted Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill!

Nye is a longtime Nationals fan and attended Game Three of the 2019 World Series between the Nats and Houston Astros.

According to Wikipedia, Nye attended Lafayette Elementary School and Alice Deal Junior High before attending Sidwell Friends for high school on a scholarship in 1973.

Screenshot courtesy of @Nationals

