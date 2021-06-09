The Capitals swam in fountains to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship three years ago today

Happy 6/9 everybody. Three years ago today, the Capitals did Cup stands and swam in fountains at the Georgetown Waterfront to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship win. The team also held their first public Stanley Cup celebration at Nationals Park, got tattoos, and had a wild trip to Cafe Milano.

Plus, how can we forget Jakub Vrana’s legendary Instagram stories?

The Capitals’ celebration at Nationals Park

This legendary day started at Nationals Park, marking the Capitals’ first public event with the Stanley Cup. It was immediately evident the team had not stopped celebrating since winning two nights prior. Alex Ovechkin needed two ceremonial first pitches to get the ball over the plate. In the stands, a live interview with Ovechkin broke into the impromptu singing of We Are The Champions.

Cup stands and fountain swimming

After the Nationals game, the Capitals headed down to the Georgetown Waterfront. They invented the iconic Cup stand and then they ended up in the fountains.

Tattoos

After the fountain swimming, several Capitals players including TJ Oshie, Braden Holtby, Jakub Vrana, Brett Connolly, and Andre Burakovsky headed down to Tattoo Paradise to commemorate the Caps Stanley Cup forever.

Cafe Milano

And now this story turns bizarre as there was some Russian collusion in plain sight! A contingent of celebrating Capitals players including Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov ended up in Cafe Milano where they took a photo with the first family, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Ovi and friends now leading everyone inside Cafe Milano through an insane rendition of “We are the champions” (via @ChrisBurger21) pic.twitter.com/xHvw5lHmOa — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 10, 2018

At Cafe Milano with the Caps and the Cup. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/hCQLWwwSbL — Carolyn Cerbin (@carolyncerbin) June 9, 2018

One year ago today: While the Caps winning the Cup was one of the greatest moments in my life, I think celebrating with TJ Oshie and the actual Cup edges it out. Always thought the Caps would eventually win it, but this moment was never in even my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/rznfNM9BAN — Mike Easby (@MikeEasby) June 9, 2019

Jakub Vrana’s Instagram Story

The legendary day ended with all of us on Instagram, laughing and loving Jakub Vrana’s Instagram Story documenting his night.

And to think, the summer of Ovi had just begun.

This article has been updated and republished from 2020.