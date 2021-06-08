Alex Ovechkin has the third-highest career earnings in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin is a pending unrestricted free agent on July 28 and weeks away from another huge payday. But before he puts pen to paper on a new deal, CapFriendly put into perspective just how well-compensated Ovechkin’s been in his career already.

According to the site, Alex Ovechkin has the third-highest estimated career earnings in NHL history and could end his career in the top spot depending on how much longer he plays.

Rank Player Estimated Career Earnings 1 Sidney Crosby $129,340,243 2 Jaromir Jagr $128,139,753 3 Alex Ovechkin $123,220,892 4 Shea Weber $120,011,365 5 Vincent Lecavalier $112,242,798

As of Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Sidney Crosby now has the highest career earnings in NHL history with $129M in earnings* *According to our estimated career earnings tracker, at the conclusion of this season Crosby overtook Jaromir Jágr as the player with the most earningshttps://t.co/YgCDXeaoKA pic.twitter.com/h2d0HldHwH — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 7, 2021

Here were a few caveats from CapFriendly:

– Estimated earnings are calculated based on the players time spent in the majors, minors and juniors in relation to their respective salary at those playing levels:

– Prior to 2016: percentage of the season spent in the minors, majors and juniors is estimated based on the players games played between leagues

– 2016 and later: our daily tracker is used to determine time spent in the minors, majors and juniors, and therefore is significantly more accurate

– Estimated career earnings do not include performance bonuses earned

– Estimates are only based on the contracts in the CapFriendly database

– These estimates do not account for player expenses such as: agent fees, escrow, income tax, etc.

Ovechkin ($123.2 million) trails first-place Sidney Crosby by $6.12 million and second-place Jaromir Jagr by $4.19 million. Crosby, 33, is signed through the 2024-25 season with a $8.7 million average annual salary. If Ovechkin, 35, earns a raise from his $9.53 million AAV he made in his last contract, which seems possible if not likely, he could end up overtaking Crosby as the highest-grossing player of all time over the next few seasons.

Other takeaways from this list include:

Nicklas Backstrom is the 42nd highest grossing player ever in NHL history ($79,062,195)

The Capitals have had under contract six of the most-grossing 42 players in NHL history: Jagr, Ovechkin, Lundqvist, Chara, Fedorov, and Backstrom

