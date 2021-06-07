Capitals re-sign Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to two-year, two-way contract

On the three-year anniversary of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship, Washington announced that they re-signed minor-leaguer Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract that will keep the speedy, defensive-minded Swede in the organization through 2023.

Jonsson-Fjallby, known for his immaculate flow, had a big year offensively in the AHL, finishing third on the Hershey Bears in goals (10) and setting a career-high in goals per game (.32).

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract. https://t.co/w5pV1AWsCN — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 7, 2021

The contract will pay the 23-year-old Jonsson-Fjallby $175k during the 2021-22 season and $225k during the 2022-23 campaigns in the AHL. If he ends up at the NHL level, he’ll make the veteran minimum of $750k.

During the fall and winter months of the pandemic, AJF was loaned to Vastervik IK of the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan, tallying 15 points (4g, 11a) in 25 games before returning to Hershey.

Here are some of Jonsson-Fjallby’s highlights from last season.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby celebrates career AHL game #100 by putting us up 4-0! #HBH pic.twitter.com/AtTco7fJ86 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 22, 2021

END 1ST: A late goal by Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has @TheHersheyBears ahead of #LVPhantoms 1-0 heading into the first intermision. Shots 6-3 Bears. pic.twitter.com/LtLPRZqJDp — Tony Androckitis (@TonyAndrock) March 6, 2021

The sickest flow in hockey, Axel Jonsson-Fjällby pots a shorty for the @TheHersheyBears #HBH 🐻

pic.twitter.com/FO0aYvd7G5 — House League Hockey All-Star (@HLHkyAllStar) March 4, 2021

Axel Jonsson Fjällby (@Capitals) picked up a beautiful breakaway goal and assisted on the empty-netter yesterday in @TheHersheyBears win.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/6vP3uj2oV0 pic.twitter.com/HR9t100Bx9 — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) February 27, 2021

The full press release from the Capitals is below:

Capitals Re-sign Axel Jonsson-Fjallby ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The contract will pay him $750,000 NHL/$175,000 AHL in 2021-22 and $750,000 NHL/$225,000 AHL in 2022-23. In 31 games with the Hershey Bears in the 2020-21 season, Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, recorded 15 points (10g, 5a), setting an AHL career high in goals per game (0.32) and ranking third on the Bears in goals. The 6’1”, 194-pound forward also participated in 25 games with Vastervik IK in the Swedish Hockey League, where he recorded 15 points (4g, 11a). In 108 career games with the Bears, the Stockholm, Sweden, native has recorded 41 points (24g, 17a). Jonsson-Fjallby recorded 23 points (12g, 11a) in 61 games with Hershey in 2019-20. He was tied for first on the team in shorthanded points (1g, 2a), ranked fifth in plus/minus (9) and tied for sixth in goals. During the 2018-19 season, the Stockholm, Sweden, native recorded three points (2g, 1a) before he was loaned to Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League, where he would record 10 points (1g, 9a) in 36 games. Jonsson-Fjallby added another 12 points (7g, 5a) in 19 playoff games with Djurgadens IF. In 102 career games in the Swedish Hockey League, Jonsson-Fjallby has recorded 27 points (8g, 19a). The Capitals selected Jonsson-Fjallby with their fifth-round pick, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB