Steve Dangle is going through it, let’s watch

The Maple Leafs blew a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. That prompted us to revisit the meaning of existence and share our personal hockey-grief journey. For Leafs personality and our friend Steve Dangle, the loss prompted a close examination of his very soul and maybe some yelling. This is revealing content, appropriate only for other heartbroken Leafs fans.

“If you’re a fan from another fanbase,” Dangle says. “You’re a sicko.”

Sickos, gather ’round.

Thirty-plus minutes of excoriation and reflection. Go Steve:

Dangle had been streaming watchalongs of the series, which is such a cool idea that I’d love to see happen in the states. Also, it’s an important direct historical record of one pro sports team’s malevolence towards their fans.

(For the record, Keith, Ian, and I all picked Toronto to win that series.)

Habs-Jets (lol) begins on Wednesday.