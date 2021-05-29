H*ck yes: Leafs-Habs is going to Game Seven

The Toronto Maple Leafs have boldly blown their series lead, allowing the Montreal Canadiens to force a Game Seven. They have failed to win their last two potential series-clinchers.\

G7 will be Monday night, and it will be glorious chaos.

Game Six was scoreless through two periods. Toronto defender Jake Muzzin left during the second period with an apparent lower-body injury.

Here is what took Muzzin out. Looks like he pulled something

Started off by Corey Perry, the Habs took a two-goal lead in the third period, compounding an awful Mitch Marner delay-of-game penalty (“Mitch Marner must be sick to his stomach right now” said the NBC announcer) plus an unwise failed coach’s challenge by Toronto. But the Leafs stormed back, with Jason Spezza and TJ Brodie beating Montreal goalie Carey Price.

The Leafs dominated in overtime, which naturally meant the Habs had to win on Kotkaniemi’s OTGWG.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi in OT, Habs force Game 7

Meanwhile, the second round of the playoffs proceeds unabated with Boston besting New York in Game One.

Habs-Leafs Game Six was the first game in Canada with fans in attendance. Ticket prices were reportedly in the thousands of dollars.

Thoughts and prayers for the tucked in Toronto jersey guy who paid $2500 to be there for that.

Cannot wait until Monday night. No matter what happens, it will be delicious.

And now, some good tweets:

New variant of Leafs choke extremely dangerous, new modelling says 4th wave will be worst yet

I didn't think it would get worse every year.

17 Loss to WAS. – Cool. Bunch of OT games Team overachieved.

18 Loss to BOS – Battled back to force 7.

19 Loss to BOS – Blew two chances to close out the series.

20 Loss to CBJ – How?

21 This will be the worst one yet if they blow it — I Hate My Favourite Teams (@CarcelMousineau) May 30, 2021

