H*ck yes: Leafs-Habs is going to Game Seven

By Peter Hassett

May 29, 2021 11:06 pm

The Toronto Maple Leafs have boldly blown their series lead, allowing the Montreal Canadiens to force a Game Seven. They have failed to win their last two potential series-clinchers.\

Le vainqueur des prolongations de Montréal n’était nul autre que Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

G7 will be Monday night, and it will be glorious chaos.

Game Six was scoreless through two periods. Toronto defender Jake Muzzin left during the second period with an apparent lower-body injury.

Started off by Corey Perry, the Habs took a two-goal lead in the third period, compounding an awful Mitch Marner delay-of-game penalty (“Mitch Marner must be sick to his stomach right now” said the NBC announcer) plus an unwise failed coach’s challenge by Toronto. But the Leafs stormed back, with Jason Spezza and TJ Brodie beating Montreal goalie Carey Price.

The Leafs dominated in overtime, which naturally meant the Habs had to win on Kotkaniemi’s OTGWG.

Meanwhile, the second round of the playoffs proceeds unabated with Boston besting New York in Game One.

Habs-Leafs Game Six was the first game in Canada with fans in attendance. Ticket prices were reportedly in the thousands of dollars.

Cannot wait until Monday night. No matter what happens, it will be delicious.

And now, some good tweets:

