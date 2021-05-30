Robin Lehner will start in net for Vegas, and he’s not afraid to tweet about it

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a surprise move, putting goalie Robin Lehner in the starter’s net ahead of tonight’s series opener against the Avalanche. Marc-Andre Fleury had been expected to be in net, having saved 3.2 goals above expected in the first round.

Usually goalies have traditionally ben pretty tight-lipped, especially on game days, but we got a strange and special dispensation from the man himself today.

From Jesse Granger and Robin Lehner:

That’s — and I don’t think I need to explain this — a GIF from the original Iron Man movie, where Tony Stark vamps after showing off some neat weapons he invented to kill baddies.

We take this tweet as confirmation of Lehner’s status, and we hereby rank this tweet equal to his one about shaving his head to defend against Tom Wilson attacks. Far from radio silence, Lehner also provided this important locker-room music update/William Karlsson roast.

When William is in charge of the music 🤦 pic.twitter.com/vN8V6fjEdA — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) May 30, 2021

Robin Lehner has been on a journey in recent years, and I’ve really been enjoying it and him. Still: Avs in 7.

Game One between the Avs and Knights is at 8 PM.