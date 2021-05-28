Sean Doolittle’s emotional return to Nationals Park includes hugs, gifts, and tributes: ‘I’m so grateful’

Sean Doolittle’s tenure with the Washington Nationals came to an end in 2020 when he left via free agency and signed with the Cincinnati Reds. Doolittle, who joined the Nationals via trade in 2017, was an integral part of the World Series team and had a special place in many Nationals fans’ hearts.

In his first visit back to the District, Doolittle was welcomed back by the team with generous tributes.

During the first game on Tuesday, Doolittle came out onto the field during Nationals batting practice where he was ambushed by hugs from manager Davey Martinez, Juan Soto, Wander Suero, and fellow closer Daniel Hudson. Hudson and Doolittle shared the closer role during their overlap in DC.

Doolittle was also presented with three gifts: a framed photo of him with a lightsaber after World Series Game 7, a framed photograph of him with the Commissioner’s Trophy at the parade, and a team-signed jersey.

Ryan Zimmerman, Hudson, and Martinez presented it to him after a short tribute video played.

Great pitcher, better Dood. We're honored to welcome World Series Champion Sean Doolittle back to Nats Park!@whatwouldDOOdo // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/bD9mGEzVw6 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 25, 2021

Before the game, however, was where the emotion of what he accomplished in DC really hit Doolittle.

“I think about this run a lot, because I had been through some stuff in 2019 in August especially where I wasn’t very good,” he said. “Then I got injured and I was able to come back and be a part of this run and pitch some of the best baseball of my career, in the playoffs, and help the team. To be a part of a World Series run, it’s something special. I got to help a little bit, too, and I am incredibly proud of that. I am incredibly proud of the small role that I played in getting that trophy over there. I still get really emotional, obviously, when I think about it.”

In a stadium tour with Dan Kolko, Doolittle was shown where the Commissioner’s Trophy lives at Nats Park: in front of a giant photo of Doolittle pitching. Fighting through tears, Doolittle stated how much it meant to him.

“We’ve got pictures of the group, and the fans,” he said. “And there were a lot of guys that could have, probably should have, their own picture right here because of the contributions that they made to the run. And I could go on and on about the individual accomplishments, you know Howie and Stras come to mind first, but everybody up and down the roster had, felt like they had, a moment, or two or three, that would be completely worth of having their picture in that spot. To see mine….that’s really cool.”

The reliever also inadvertently showed his appreciation for hockey, remarking that the trophy should be changed so “that you can drink out of it, or put it on your head like a hat and have it not break.”

Doolittle then took in the team’s championship photo before exclaiming a “hey guys” to his former teammates.

While Doolittle didn’t appear in a game during the three-game series, he did get the appreciation he deserved, including cheers from the fans as he walked out to the bullpen every day.

this was yesterday we love our doo pic.twitter.com/7Yx0wdX4Du — angy mol (@molfully) May 26, 2021

He ended the series with a tweet, calling the experience an “incredible welcome back.”

Thank you @nationals and all the fans at Nats Park for the incredible welcome back. Thank you for 4 amazing seasons & for making this return trip so special. I’m so grateful for my time in Washington & so proud to be part of the group that brought a WS 🏆 to DC. Thank you.❤️✌🏻 https://t.co/Tgi1ew6C6u — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 28, 2021

You’ll forever be a National, Doo.

