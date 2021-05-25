Max Scherzer didn’t let Georgetown University’s graduation ceremony alter his routine

Max Scherzer doesn’t let anything interfere with his training schedule. On Monday, Scherzer took to the outfield to throw before his Tuesday start. Except he wasn’t alone on the field.

Georgetown University was holding its commencement ceremony inside the stadium.

Georgetown hosted its graduation ceremony at Nationals Park yesterday, but that wasn’t stopping Max Scherzer from getting his work in. pic.twitter.com/X5o6I2aLo9 — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 25, 2021

In the video, the graduates’ names are read over the intercom system at the park. In the background, the occasional pop of the baseball in a glove is heard.

Georgetown University’s official athletics photographer, Rafael Suanes, also snapped a photo of Max throwing in the outfield.

Scherzer, notoriously, sticks to his gameday routines. He doesn’t speak to many people and always eats a giant roast beef sandwich with swiss cheese.

After the Nationals Opening Day was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman commented on how miserable Scherzer would be.

“That was probably better that nobody was able to be around him, he would have been terrible to be around,” Zimmerman said< according to NBC Sports Washington. “He’s hardly bearable with the regular five days like you said, so 10 days would have been miserable.”

“He works his tail off to make sure he’s ready every five days,” Zimmerman added.

Scherzer wasn’t going to let a measly graduation ceremony alter his routine. And to be honest, this was way better than a commencement address.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB