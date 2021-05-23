Caps at Bruins, Game Five: Open thread

By Ian Oland
This is your open thread to discuss Game Five between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. The Bruins lead the series 3-1. Have at it below!
David Pastrnak gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead after blown coverage by Nic Dowd and Nick Jensen.
In the words of Uncle Jesse, “have mercy.”
PLEASE ENJOY THIS DAVID PASTRNAK HIGHLIGHT. 👀#NHLBruins | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SNahDcTDow
— NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 24, 2021
Patrice Bergeron makes it 2-0.
Bergy goes blocker.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/og3DlzgPh9
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 24, 2021
Conor Sheary scores a goal early in the third.
Shears!!! pic.twitter.com/C54WlO2yLu
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 24, 2021
Bergeron scores again. Not looking good. 3-1.
The CAPTAIN!
That's 2️⃣ for Patrice Bergeron. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/m9PcXAZBZI
— NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 24, 2021
