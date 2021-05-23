Home / News / Caps at Bruins, Game Five: Open thread

Caps at Bruins, Game Five: Open thread

By Ian Oland

May 23, 2021 7:11 pm

This is your open thread to discuss Game Five between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. The Bruins lead the series 3-1. Have at it below!

David Pastrnak gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead after blown coverage by Nic Dowd and Nick Jensen.

In the words of Uncle Jesse, “have mercy.”

Patrice Bergeron makes it 2-0.

Conor Sheary scores a goal early in the third.

Bergeron scores again. Not looking good. 3-1.

