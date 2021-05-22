To the brink: numbers for the morning after

Well, the Washington Capitals are on the brink of elimination. The Caps couldn’t find a win in Boston, dropping Game Four by a score of 4-1. They will return to DC trying to save their season.
The Bruins outshot the Caps 37 to 20 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 41 to 32.
Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play to cut the deficit to two goals. It marks Ovechkin's 71st career playoff goal, passing Steve Yzerman and tying Bryan Trottier for the 16th-most playoff goals in NHL history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 22, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On