Caps humiliated in 4-1 loss to Bruins

The Washington Capitals were pathetic in Game Four, hardly putting up a fight as the Boston Bruins steamrolled their way to a daunting series lead.

Marchand and Pastrnak scored power-play goals in the second and third periods, respectively. Scant seconds after Pasta’s goal, Charlie Coyle finished off a big rush goal after a Brenden Dillon turnover. Alex Ovechkin scored a bit later, and that was nice, but then Matt Grzelcyk shot back with their third power-play goal of the night.

Caps lose. Bruins lead the series 3-1.

I made this Millie winnable collage when I still had hope.

I don’t have hope now. The Caps were completely miserable tonight. Half of them are playing hurt. The rest are just playing badly.

Like for example, Dmitry Orlov put a dangerous and high hit on Kevan Miller in the second period. Orlov launched, but he did not hit Miller’s head. No, it was the ice that hit Miller’s head, sending the Boston defender to the hospital. Orlov may see (and would deserve) some supplemental discipline. Wish all the best to KM.

At least this happened? The Bs got their licks in on Ovi as well in the third. Sigh.

To the surprise of no one, the only Caps player to score was Alex Ovechkin , notching a power-play goal with a deflection of Carlo to beat Tuukka Rask.

, notching a power-play goal with a deflection of Carlo to beat Tuukka Rask. Goalie Ilya Samsonov gave the Caps a chance, which is all we could ask. I respect the heck out of his poise in this game, facing a ton of dangerous chances, nearly getting injured, playing some PK time without a stick, and playing the puck behind the net without faceplanting. It’s not Sam’s fault what happened in front of him.



Folks, we’re circling the drain. A 3-1 deficit isn’t impossible to turn around, but it’s surely to much to ask of a team this beaten down.

Eller’s hurt. Oshie’s hurt. Carlson’s probably hurt. Kuznetsov had COVID. Anderson’s hurt. Vanecek’s hurt. Backstrom’s probably hurt. Ovi’s hurt.

But those are excuses. They have healthy players on the bench. They’ve got black aces. Do something.

Is there any hope left for 2021?

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington