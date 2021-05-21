Caps humiliated in 4-1 loss to Bruins

The Washington Capitals were pathetic in Game Four, hardly putting up a fight as the Boston Bruins steamrolled their way to a daunting series lead.
Marchand and Pastrnak scored power-play goals in the second and third periods, respectively. Scant seconds after Pasta’s goal, Charlie Coyle finished off a big rush goal after a Brenden Dillon turnover. Alex Ovechkin scored a bit later, and that was nice, but then Matt Grzelcyk shot back with their third power-play goal of the night.
Caps lose. Bruins lead the series 3-1.
I made this Millie winnable collage when I still had hope.
I don’t have hope now. The Caps were completely miserable tonight. Half of them are playing hurt. The rest are just playing badly.
#ALLCAPS Alexander Ovechkin hit on #NHLBruins Brad Marchand
🎥 @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/8GHzZ3xpGi
— Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) May 22, 2021
plaid and paisley for @JoeBpXp in the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/892z7glOJF
— On Probation Pete (@peterhassett) May 21, 2021
Folks, we’re circling the drain. A 3-1 deficit isn’t impossible to turn around, but it’s surely to much to ask of a team this beaten down.
Eller’s hurt. Oshie’s hurt. Carlson’s probably hurt. Kuznetsov had COVID. Anderson’s hurt. Vanecek’s hurt. Backstrom’s probably hurt. Ovi’s hurt.
But those are excuses. They have healthy players on the bench. They’ve got black aces. Do something.
Is there any hope left for 2021?
