Connor McMichael is heading to Washington ahead of Game Three to be a black ace

Capitals’ top prospect Connor McMichael had a sensational rookie season in the AHL. Now he’s taking his talents to the NHL.

During the Hershey Bears’ final press availability of the season, McMichael revealed that he’d be traveling to Washington on Tuesday to join the team as a black ace for the rest of the postseason.

McMichael was also a black ace during the 2020 bubble playoffs.

Top prospect Connor McMichael says he's headed to Washington tomorrow and will be a black ace on the #Caps' playoff run. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 17, 2021

The 20-year-old center told reporters that he believed he took his game “to the next level” this year. Bears head coach Spencer Carbery believes McMichael could challenge for an NHL roster spot next season.

Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery says he thinks McMichael will challenge to make the NHL next year. — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) May 17, 2021

McMichael, who was not even supposed to be eligible to play in the AHL this year (a CHL/NHL agreement lapsed during the pandemic), led the Hershey Bears in goals (14) and points (27) this season as a 20-year-old. McMichael is the first rookie to lead the Bears in scoring since Craig Fisher in 1990-91.

The 2019 first-round pick finished his season with a four-point game against the Baby Pens and was named The AHL’s Player of the Week in its final week of the season.

Congratulations to @con91mcmichael! He's been named the @CCMHockey/@TheAHL Player of the Week, and also takes home our final @psecu honors of the season. https://t.co/HDGMCMGkkJ pic.twitter.com/aP89xUoj5z — y – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 17, 2021

McMichael was mentored by Bears’ captain Matt Moulson during the season and scored a hat trick in his fifth career AHL game.