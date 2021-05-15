No call for Jeremy Lauzon’s flying punch against TJ Oshie

The Washington Capitals won Game One, but the Boston Bruins didn’t make it easy. For example, there was this one part where Boston defender Jeremy Lauzon put a legit falcon punch on TJ Oshie.

Lauzon was assessed a major pen— wait, what’s that? Okay, I’m being told there was not even a whistle on the play. Wow. That’s weird.

Midway through the third period, Oshie was tied up with Patrice Bergeron in the Boston zone. As if Bergeron had set a pick for him, Lauzon hit Oshie unaware, high in the back, leading with his left arm. Oshie fell, and his helmet tumbled to the ice.

Per the NHL rulebook, helmetless Oshie was forced to leave the ice immediately, despite being visibly dazed. But there was no whistle. There wouldn’t be a whistle for another four minutes, a window during which Boston had some of their best chances of the night, including six shot attempts.

Then again, Oshie had the last laugh.

The missed call in the third period just underlined the officials’ struggles to call Game One straight. This blown icing call in the second period began a series of events that gave Nick Ritchie his power-play goal.

Game Two is on Monday. I think we’ve found a villain on the Bs roster.

RMNB Coverage of Game One

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports