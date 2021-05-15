Caps beat Bruins 3-2 as overtime is Oshie time!

The playoffs began as the playoffs were destined to begin: with a goal by North America’s sweetheart, Tom Wilson. Jake DeBrusk returned fire for Boston, with Vitek Vanecek injuring himself on the play.
Brenden Dillon scored in the second period with Alex Ovechkin running flak in front of Boston goalie Tuukka Rask. Nick Ritchie restored the tie on a power play before the second intermission.
An intense third period gave us no goals, which meant playoff overtime!
why watch overtime playoff hockey when you can simply snort cocaine and ride a motorcycle out of a helicopter
— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) April 17, 2014
Nic Dowd won it early in overtime, tipping in TJ Oshie’s shot! Caps win!
Caps lead the series 1-0.
I mean, that’s a *tough* icing call. pic.twitter.com/3Aoq81sATs
— Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) May 16, 2021
No Joe B, so here’s the Caps rink getting loud.
It’s time to Unleash Some Fury!!!! With @WesJohnsonVoice pic.twitter.com/naHZB4kDhT
— Byron J. Hudtloff (@ByronHudtloff) May 16, 2021
One down studs! Nic Dowd is the OT hero.
